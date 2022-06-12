Listen to this article

Not a fan of the new-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee? Well, you need not go to a used car dealer to find a WK-generation of the midsize SUV. You can actually buy one "new" from Jeep without any miles from a previous owner.

That's right – Jeep is still selling the outgoing Grand Cherokee alongside the new one that made a debut in September 2021.

Labeled 2022 Grand Cherokee WK, the new-old (or old-new) model starts at $37,375 – a $1,345 savings from the $38,720 starting price of the new model.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee WK is available in three trim levels: Laredo E, Laredo X, and Limited – all available in either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains. There aren't many options for the powertrain, though, as the tried-and-tested 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is the sole engine option along with the 8-speed automatic 850RE transmission.

In contrast, the new Grand Cherokee WL has the 5.7-liter V8 with 357 horsepower (266 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (528 Newton-meters) on its options list. And of course, the new 4xe plug-in hybrid that uses an electrically assisted, turbo 2.0-liter four-pot that churns out a total of 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). It can travel to an estimated 25 miles (40 kilometers) running exclusively on electric power.

Basically, it's a choice between the old model with fewer options but with significant savings versus the new one with the option to go hybrid. This is a good situation for buyers since there are more options around.

Until when will Jeep sell the 2022 Grand Cherokee WK? We're not sure. Jeep's website still lets you build and order one at the time of this writing, but we're expecting that this will change towards the end of the year.