Just when you thought the V10 in the Audi R8 couldn’t get more exciting, the team at Hoonigan steps in and turns things up to 11. This first-generation Audi R8 V10 is a special vehicle in its own right, however, the owner couldn’t keep things stock. With the addition of a supercharger and custom tuning, this special supercar is now a flame-spitting dream machine that delivers huge numbers on the dyno.

The Hoonigan’s latest video series is quite simple, they dyno-modified cars and talk about the vehicle’s modifications with the proud owners. Before dyno runs, power predictions are in order to see if video hosts can pinpoint the exact horsepower output of the subject vehicle.

The Audi R8 V10 featured in Hoonigan’s video is owned by YouTuber Mike Tornabene, who is better known as Dom Mazzetti or Bro Science Life. Tornabene modified his R8 V10 with a VF Engineering Supercharger that boosts the power of the V10 in his R8 far beyond stock. On the Hoonigan dyno, the R8 V10 produced 595 horsepower (443 Kilowatts) and 501 lb-ft (680 Newton Meters) at the wheels. Since the Audi R8 V10 is an all-wheel-drive car there is a fair amount of power lost to the drivetrain.

The first-generation Audi R8 was a critical vehicle for Audi and upon its debut in 2006 transformed the Audi lineup. The R8 was Audi’s first genuine supercar and benefited from VW Group’s ownership of Lamborghini which shared many of the components used to create the R8. Audi engineers worked to give the Audi R8 its own unique identity as an everyday supercar that was considered practical when compared to rivals.

The Audi R8 debuted with a high-revving naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 engine that produced 414 horsepower (309 Kilowatts) and 317 lb-ft (430 Newton Meters) of torque. This stout V8 wasn’t enough power for some customers, so Audi introduced the R8 V10 that was powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 525 horsepower (391 Kilowatts) and 391 lb-ft (530 Newton-meters).

Would you supercharge your Audi R8? Or would you keep it stock and enjoy its high-revving naturally aspirated engines?