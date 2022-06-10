Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe, and even here in the US our editors reside in a number of regions. We have a few folks in Los Angeles (it’s hard to run a car publication without someone in LA), a couple of editors in Detroit (The LA of car towns before LA was a car town), and representation in Florida, Ohio, South Dakota, and more.

Thankfully we also have the internet and chat apps, so in-between writing every news story fit to publish, and flying around the world for product launches, we’re still able to talk cars.

Recently, we’ve started broadcasting some of these car conversations to our social media followers in a Friday afternoon live stream that we’re calling Test Car Happy Hour. Every Friday at 4 PM Eastern editors meet up to talk about the cars they’ve been driving that week, along with various and sundry other car-related topics. It’s fun, I promise.

You can tune in to watch here on Motor1.com, or join us from your choice of YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter. From any of those social media locations you can also share comments or ask questions — just jot one down and we’ll automatically get it in our streaming feed.

This week’s Happy Hour main event is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, which we spent time driving in Dallas, Texas. The three-row SUV is all-new, with a standard hybrid powertrain and influence from the Tundra. We’ll also cover the Toyota Supra and the Chevrolet Bolt. Send over your questions and come out. It’s Friday!