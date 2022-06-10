Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This next-gen Audi A4 Avant has quad exhaust pipes, telling us this is the more powerful S4 variant. The model features a fresh take on the brand's grille. Inside, we can see the digital instrument cluster on this vehicle.

Gallery: 2024 Audi S4 first spy photos

25 Photos

The refreshed Audi A6 features an updated nose and tail. The headlights are the same shape but have different graphics on the inside. The inlets in the lower fascia appear to have a more distinct square shape. Things are similar at the back where there are updated lamps and a resculpted bumper.

Gallery: New Audi A6 Spy Photos

22 Photos

While this refreshed Cadillac XT4 is wearing heavy camouflage, the vehicle underneath doesn't appear to change much. The headlights are new, though. The taillights don't seem to change.

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Photos

11 Photos

The DS DS3 Crossback shows off its refreshed exterior. It has tweaked headlight graphics and appears to have other revisions to the nose. Unfortunately, the camouflage hides a lot.

Gallery: 2019 DS3 Crossback spy photos

16 Photos

An even hotter Ferrari SF90 is coming, and it reportedly goes by the name Versione Speciale. The tweaks include an S-duct at the front and a rear spoiler from the Assetto Fiorano track package. We don't know if power is increasing, too.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale New Spy Photos

14 Photos

This refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has revised headlights, a trapezoidal grille, and tweaked headlights. The existing version of the crossover is still such a recent product that we don't expect to see this update for several years.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Refresh

11 Photos

Porsche continues to develop the 911 GT3 RS. The company tries to hide elements like the edges of the front bumper, fender vents, inlets in the rear fenders, and modified rear. We're expecting a debut before the end of the year.

Gallery: New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Shots Nurburgring

27 Photos

The Skoda Superb shares underpinnings with the European-market Volkswagen Passat. This one is still testing under the current generation's body, so we can't draw any conclusions about the new styling.

Gallery: Next-gen Skoda Superb mule spy photos