The Nissan Juke was discontinued in North America a few years ago and was replaced by the affordable Nissan Kicks. On the other side of the big pond, however, there’s a second-generation Juke and it recently got updated with a new hybrid powertrain. The Nissan Juke Hybrid now goes on sale in markets around Europe with prices in the United Kingdom starting at £27,250, the equivalent to about $33,920 with the current exchange rates.

The base trim level in the UK is the N-Connecta, which is £1,730 more expensive with a hybrid powertrain compared to a non-hybrid automatic version. The range-topping Juke Hybrid Tekna+ starts from £30,150 on the road price. To mark the launch of the electrified engine for the Juke, Nissan also has a special Premiere Edition model with a limited production run of just 750 examples, each with a starting price of £28,250. This will be the first version of the Juke Hybrid to arrive at the brand’s dealers from the end of July this year.

Depending on the grade, all Juke models – including the Juke Hybrid – can be ordered with standard and optional features such as two-tone 17-inch wheels, a premium Bose audio system with 10 speakers, and a keyless entry. Regardless of the trim level you go for, all Juke Hybrid models will come equipped with Nissan’s e-Pedal tech, which allows the car to be controlled with just the accelerator pedal.

The Juke Hybrid has a new electrified powertrain that consists of a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors. The combustion engine alone generates 94 horsepower (69 kilowatts) and is supported by a 49-hp (36-kW) electric motor, another 20-hp (15-kW) starter-generator, and a 1.2-kWh battery pack.

The system operates under different modes, switching between series, parallel, and series-parallel hybrid. Nissan claims its test drivers have managed to achieve up to 80 percent drive in electric mode in cities, despite the small 1.2-kWh battery.

Orders books for the new Juke Hybrid are now open in the UK, Germany, Spain, and other European countries. The first customer deliveries are expected towards the end of the summer.