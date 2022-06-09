Listen to this article

The Mystery Machine went from cartoon to reality in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. The studio is celebrating when the first movie hit theaters in 2002 by offering a chance to stay in the iconic TV car. It’s been converted into an Airbnb hosted by Scooby-Doo veteran Matthew Lillard himself as the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Scooby-Doo fans will recognize that name. Not only did Lillard play Shaggy in the live-action movie, but he also took over the role in the animated TV shows and movies in 2010, following the footsteps of voice actor Casey Kasem who originally performed the character.

Gallery: Mystery Machine AirBnB

13 Photos

The tricked-out AirBnB, a converted Chevy van, looks like the real thing thanks to the iconic teal, orange, and green livery that the Mystery Machine has worn for decades. Inside, you won’t find any Scooby Snacks, but there is a bed for two, and a host of novelty touches that should take campers back to at least 2002, which is when the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie hit theaters. There’s a Sugar Ray album in the CD player and a lava lamp ready to set the mood.

Guests will get all-you-can-eat snacks, including some of Shaggy and Scooby’s favorites like eggplant burgers. There will also be a late-night re-watch of 2002’s Scooby-Doo. Popcorn and candy are included. If you want to spread out, there’s lounge seating and space for a hammock, and Lillard will offer a virtual greeting upon arrival.

The Mystery Machine is only available for three one-night stays starting on June 24, and campers will only have to pay $20 for the night, plus taxes and fees. If you want to stay in the Mystery Machine, you’ll have to be fast. Bookings open on Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. ET. The van is only available for these three nights, and then offer is gone for good. It helps celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary. If you’re lucky enough to book a stay, you will be responsible for your own travel to and from Southern California, so keep that in mind.