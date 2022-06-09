Listen to this article

It looks like we have at least one more year with the Subaru Crosstrek in its current form. Subaru has released information for the crossover's 2023 model year, which reads pretty much exactly like the 2022 brochure. There are a couple of notable exceptions, namely with pricing and a new trim level.

First, the bad news. All existing Crosstrek trim levels are now $550 more expensive for 2023. That increase comes from two areas – a $500 bump in standard pricing and a $50 hike in Subaru's destination fee. As a result, the cheapest 2023 Crosstrek Base trim starts at $24,870, compared to $24,320 last year. On the other end, the Crosstrek Limited's MSRP is $30,720. All decked out, it can reach beyond $33,000. The Crosstrek Hybrid endures as the flagship of the line, starting at $38,070.

Now for some good news. All trim levels from 2022 are back, and they are joined by a new Crosstrek Special Edition that slots between Premium and Sport trims. It's the only way to get Subaru's new shade of Desert Khaki, which returns to the lineup for the first time in years. The SE also gives you special dark gray 17-inch wheels and a plethora of black exterior trim for a nice contrast. Inside there's more black, paired with red trim on the upholstery and in the stitching. As for equipment, it comes standard with everything you'd get on the Premium trim level, plus the 8.0-inch infotainment screen.

Here's a quick pricing breakdown for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek:

Trim Transmission Base Price MSRP (w/ $1,225 fee) Base 6-Speed Manual $23,645 $24,870 Base CVT $24,995 $26,220 Premium 6-Speed Manual $24,795 $26,020 Premium CVT $26,145 $27,370 Special Edition CVT $26,745 $27,970 Sport CVT $27,995 $29,220 Limited CVT $29,495 $30,720 Hybrid CVT $36,845 $38,070

Powertrain options remain the same. That means a 152-horsepower (113-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the Base, Premium, and SE trims. Sport and Limited trims get the bigger 2.5-liter four-pot good for 182 hp (136 kW). A CVT is offered on all trim levels, though Base and Premium Crosstreks come standard with a six-speed manual. All-wheel drive is standard across the board. That includes the Crosstrek Hybrid, which still offers the 2.0-liter engine with electric power for a combined output of 148 hp (110 kW).

We caught a camouflaged Crosstrek on the street in late 2021 sporting some obvious visual changes. With the current-generation model having debuted in 2017, we thought a new Crosstrek might arrive for the 2023 model year. It now appears Subaru will wait until at least 2024 before revealing the new version.