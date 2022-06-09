Listen to this article

Ford took to social media on Thursday to tease that "something electrifying" would soon come from the company. The post came from Ford of Europe, where the Blue Oval will debut that electrified something at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Ford Performance retweeted it. The video is short and reveals little of what we'll see later this month, but it does show off a wide lighting element that appears to span across the front end.

The video also shows off a white Ford Performance-branded helmet. On the chin are the Ford logo and big, bold "PRO" branding underneath it. The Ford Pro branding reappears as a closing title card, too. Ford Pro launched earlier this year in Europe for the automaker's commercial vehicle customers. Ford designed this new Pro digital service to make managing commercial fleets easier.

Ford is pushing toward electrifying its lineup and expanding its commercial vehicle business. Last month, Ford of Europe supported the continent's ban on ICE vehicles by 2035. Part of the company's plan is to launch five all-electric commercial vehicles by 2024. Ford teased the lineup last month, but none have lighting signatures that match the one shown in the teaser video.

The wide, thin lighting element looks detached from the headlights that are on either side of it. The bar is separated into three pieces, but they're designed to look like a single continuous element, unlike the front of the recently launched E-Transit Custom that clearly delineates between the three light bars. However, there are similarities in the styling between the two. The rest of the video doesn't reveal much either, with just vague hints of sheetmetal in the background.

We won't have to wait long to see what Ford has planned for the festival. This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed is just a few weeks away, with Ford advertising it'll reveal its new model on June 23. Ford has a history of making high-performance vans as promotional products, so maybe it's time for another Ford Supervan to demonstrate the potential future of all-electric commercial vehicles. We'll be watching to see what Ford debuts.