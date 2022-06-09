Listen to this article

It's already June, which makes puts 2023 right around the corner. That means the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards will have to crown three new vehicles with the coveted title, and this year features a packed list of candidates.

This year, NACTOY jurors will have to whittle down a list of 47 models to determine 2023's best car, truck, and utility vehicle. The list includes 31 SUVs and crossovers, 13 cars, and 3 trucks, tying 2019 for the most cars eligible. This year's list includes 19 battery-electric vehicles, the most ever, and two out of the three trucks are electric. The list isn't complete as NACTOY is waiting to add an additional model to the utility vehicle list.

"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year's three NACTOY Award winners."

NACTOY jurors will narrow down the list to the semifinalists in September, followed by announcing the finalists in November. The winners will be announced in January 2023.

Car of the Year



Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive 40i

BMW i4 M50i

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Maserati MC20

Mercedes C Class

Mercedes EQE

Nissan Z

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche 911 GTS

Subaru WRX

Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year



Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year



Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive M50i

Cadillac Lyriq

Fisker Ocean

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Honda Pilot

Kia Sportage

Kia Niro

Kia EV6

Jeep Wagoneer LWB

Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover SV

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Defender 130

Lexus LX600

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Rivian R1S

Subaru Solterra

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Corolla Cross

Vinfast VF 8

Vinfast VF 9

Volvo C40 Recharge

Additional Utility vehicle TBA