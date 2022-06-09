It's already June, which makes puts 2023 right around the corner. That means the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards will have to crown three new vehicles with the coveted title, and this year features a packed list of candidates.
This year, NACTOY jurors will have to whittle down a list of 47 models to determine 2023's best car, truck, and utility vehicle. The list includes 31 SUVs and crossovers, 13 cars, and 3 trucks, tying 2019 for the most cars eligible. This year's list includes 19 battery-electric vehicles, the most ever, and two out of the three trucks are electric. The list isn't complete as NACTOY is waiting to add an additional model to the utility vehicle list.
"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year's three NACTOY Award winners."
NACTOY jurors will narrow down the list to the semifinalists in September, followed by announcing the finalists in November. The winners will be announced in January 2023.
Car of the Year
Acura Integra
BMW i4 eDrive 40i
BMW i4 M50i
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Maserati MC20
Mercedes C Class
Mercedes EQE
Nissan Z
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 911 GTS
Subaru WRX
Toyota GR Corolla
Truck of the Year
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Ford F-150 Lightning
Lordstown Endurance
Utility Vehicle of the Year
Audi Q4 e-tron
BMW iX xDrive M50i
Cadillac Lyriq
Fisker Ocean
Genesis GV60
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Honda Pilot
Kia Sportage
Kia Niro
Kia EV6
Jeep Wagoneer LWB
Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover SV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Defender 130
Lexus LX600
Lexus RX
Mazda CX-50
Nissan Ariya
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Rivian R1S
Subaru Solterra
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota Corolla Cross
Vinfast VF 8
Vinfast VF 9
Volvo C40 Recharge
Additional Utility vehicle TBA
