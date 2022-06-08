Listen to this article

The BMW M3 and Porsche 911 Turbo S rank among the top German performance cars currently available. Although, the Porsche offers a step upward in speed but at a higher price. However, the BMW in this race has a stage 1 tune that somewhat evens the odds in its favor.

The upgrades on the M3 lift its output to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) from the Competition model's usual 503 hp (375 kW) in the US. Torque rises to 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) versus 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) from the factory. An eight-speed automatic routes the power to both axles. The BMW is a bit heavy at 3,924 pounds (1,780 kilograms).

The 911 Turbo S is stock, but it comes with impressive specs from the factory. The version for the United States boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine making 640 hp (477 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the output to all four wheels. This one weighs 3,616 pounds (1,640 kilograms).

In the first drag race, the 911 Turbo S driver reacts slowly to the start, which allows the tuned M3 to take an early lead. The Porsche starts making up ground towards the end of the quarter-mile but not enough to take a victory.

For the next race, the person behind the wheel of the 911 Turbo S is on the ball and takes off at the start. The M3 can't keep up, though, and the Porsche takes the win.

The guys run a third drag race to determine a real winner. The 911 Turbo S scores a second victory, but the gap between it and the M3 is much closer this time.

For its quickest run, the 911 Turbo S covers the quarter-mile in 10.3 seconds. The M3 requires 10.6 seconds to complete that distance.

Next, there's a half-mile rolling race from 50 mph (80 kph) in the most comfortable settings. The Porsche takes an effortless win.

They re-run things with the vehicles in manual mode. The BMW does better but not enough to win.

Finally, there's a braking test from 100 mph (161 kph). The Porsche stops in a much shorter distance to give it another win against the BMW.