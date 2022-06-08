Listen to this article

The 2023 BMW M2 couldn't come soon enough. The German marque has been testing the new model under wraps since last year, plus handed out teasers earlier this year.

However, it seems like BMW couldn't keep the M2 away from the prying eyes of internet users. In an Instagram post by user @wilcoblok, an alleged rear end of a BMW M2 has been caught on camera, showing a good amount of details for the coupe's backside. According to the social media post, the source of the image was another Instagram user, @bmw_m_collector, a fan of BMW M cars.

In the supposed M2 rear photo, the taillights seem to follow the proportion of the outgoing model's lamps, as opposed to going for the narrow styling of the bigger M3 and M4. The vertical reflector has been retained as well, while the quad tailpipes are barely seen in the leaked images. The shape and LED graphics of the taillamps have been revamped.

This wasn't the first time that the BMW M2's design has been leaked online. Last year, the M2's front bumper have been posted on Instagram, revealing a squared-off grille and corner intakes for the compact coupe.

So far, the leaked front bumper stays aligned with the spy shots and teasers, which is telling us that renderings from this leakage could be close to the real thing. In any case, take these leakages with a healthy dose of skepticism.

The 2023 BMW M2 is set to be revealed this year. While early reports led us to believe that it will debut at this month's Goodwood Festival of Speed, a recent official release announced otherwise. Rather, the all-new BMW M3 Touring will grace the famous hill climbs of Goodwood, alongside the M4 CSL.