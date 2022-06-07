Listen to this article

The Cadillac XT4 debuted in 2018 as a 2019 model. While it might seem shiny and new in the minds of many, the small luxury crossover is already nearing its mid-cycle refresh. New spy photos capture a heavily camouflaged test vehicle in public, marking our first look at what should be a 2024 model.

If you're a current fan of the XT4, there's good news. Despite the black coverings on the front and back, a close look suggests changes should be minimal. Don't let the round lights under the LED running lamps in front confuse you. Those look like placeholder items for on-road use while the new headlight design is finalized. It means the updated XT4 will definitely have new eyes, possibly similar to those on the Cadillac Lyriq. New lights mean changes to the fascia, but we can see the familiar XT4 grille smiling through the covers.

Moving to the back, we suspect the bulky camouflage is something of a red herring. We can see XT4 taillights in the familiar L shape on the corners, and the trapezoid exhaust tips are obviously in full view. Aside from some minor trim changes, we suspect the new backside will look mostly the same as the old one.

The big news for the refreshed XT4 will likely come from interior changes, specifically the addition of a large curved screen taking up most of the dash. We have one spy shot that peers through the passenger window, and while we can't make out details, the big display is impossible to miss. It's a complete departure from the current model, reminiscent of the Cadillac Escalade's curved OLED screen that houses both the infotainment and digital instrument displays.

As for the powertrain, at this early stage we haven't heard anything definitive. The present-day XT4 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making a modest 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts), turning either the front wheels or all four with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This is the only engine offered, and there's no reason to think it won't return for 2024. With Cadillac's move towards electrification, a hybrid powertrain could also be offered.

We expect to see the 2024 Cadillac XT4 revealed sometime in early 2023.