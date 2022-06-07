Listen to this article

Chevrolet is taking its sweet time with final details on the C8 Corvette Z06. It debuted in October 2021, goes on sale this summer, and we still don't know how much the supercar will cost. But we could be very, very close to finding out. Among other things, Chevrolet has revamped its Corvette website and online configurator, no doubt making room for the Z06 which, for now, still lives online in the future cars segment.

That also means we still can't configure the Z06 to our heart's desire, but the Stingray is fair game. Before we get to configuring, however, let's talk about the cool Corvette video timeline that runs at the top of the model page. Starting with the 2023 Stingray, we jump back to the C7 Stingray from 2014, the 2002 Z06, 1994 ZR-1, 1987 Convertible, 1977 Corvette, 1967 Corvette 427, and the original C1 from 1953. But wait a minute, Chevrolet. You gave us two C4 models (1987 and 1994) but completely skipped the C6 Corvette from 2005 to 2013. Is the 638-horsepower C6 ZR1 not good enough to mention?

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Corvette shop now

But alas, we digress.

The configurator currently lists both coupe and convertible versions of the Stingray, though it's a bit more expensive since we last looked at prices in March 2022. The base price of $61,900 is the same, but Chevrolet has bumped the mandatory destination fee to $1,395. The cheapest C8 now costs $63,295, which still gets you the 490-horsepower version of the 6.2-liter V8, GT1 power seats, and the Bose stereo. It's not a barebones machine by any stretch. Click every option on a 3LT model, however, and you'll sail past $100,000.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

31 Photos

The question burning in the minds of enthusiasts and potential Corvette buyers is, will the new Z06 also be a six-figure machine? In up-spec trims it should most certainly exceed even the priciest Stingray, but it may start in five-digit territory. Chevrolet previously said the price gap between the C8 Z06 and Stingray would be similar to the C7 models. That would suggest a Z06 starting price of around $93,000, but then again, the Chevy executive who said that also said official pricing info would be coming soon. That was in December 2021 – nearly six months ago.

However, with the 2023 Stingray now in production and summer just around the corner, we really do think Chevrolet is ready to drop Z06 pricing. Will it be a bonkers 670-hp supercar starting under $100,000? Stay tuned.