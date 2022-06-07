Listen to this article

The Ram TRX packs an off-road wallop with its 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine and aggressive, high-flying suspension. It's a nifty truck for scooting through the desert at speed, so why not give it a desert-themed special model? Friends, behold the 2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition.

For starters, yes it's strictly an appearance package. You won't find any engine, powertrain, or suspension changes but you will find a brand new exterior color called Mojave Sand on the outside. The light tan shade is paired with a set of black 18-inch wheels exclusive to the package. The exterior graphics are also package-specific, and of course the truck wears Sandblast Edition branding. A can't-miss plaque is riveted to the center console, bearing the truck's VIN, engine information, horsepower, boost pressure, and an American Flag.

The package also includes Light Frost contrast stitching for the otherwise dark interior. You'll find carbon fiber accents inside, TRX branding in the headrests, and other features available on the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. A dual-pane panoramic roof sits atop the truck, and at the back, you get a spray-in bed liner with cargo tie-downs, bed step, and an LED third brake light.

Gallery: 2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition

17 Photos

"Our customers want to stand out from the crowd and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that, while offering the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, and technology," said Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. "We're constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers, and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features that will continue to win over more and more buyers."

Ram is certainly no stranger to special edition pickup trucks, and normally, there's a modest teaser campaign leading to a new announcement. Technically speaking that did happen this time, but it wasn't handled by Ram. Pro rally driver Ken Block was the one doing the teasing, and according to Ram, he's also a TRX owner. Perhaps those F-150 Raptor pickups were getting a bit long in the tooth for the former Ford driver, but it's unclear if this collab marks the beginning of a Block-Ram partnership or a one-off thing.

In any case, folks keen on scoring a TRX Sandblast Edition will have to pay a minimum of $100,080. That's the base price, including Ram's not-insignificant $1,795 destination charge. For those with the cash, the special truck goes on sale this summer.