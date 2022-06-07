Listen to this article

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested a 2022 Toyota Tacoma extended cab pickup and gave it a Marginal score in the passenger-side small overlap front crash test. This was an improvement over the previous Poor rating when the truck's rear leaf springs punctured the fuel tank, resulting in a fire risk. Tacomas built after October 2021 have modifications to prevent a gas leak in a collision.

In the passenger-side small overlap, IIHS found that the crash caused the door frame and dashboard to intrude into the cabin. The results showed a "likely risk of injury to the right lower leg and a moderate risk of injury to the left lower leg," according to the agency. Also, the dummy's head hit the A-pillar grab handle.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Trail Edition

26 Photos

The Tacoma scored Good ratings in the IIHS' five other crash evaluations. The standard front collision prevention system got a Superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle incidents. The agency didn't test it for avoiding vehicle-to-pedestrian wrecks.

The standard halogen headlights have a Marginal score. The LED lamps on higher trim levels have a Good rating.

For a 2022 model year vehicle to receive the IIHS' Top Safety Pick award, a Good score in all six crash tests is necessary, meaning this Tacoma isn't eligible for the honor. In addition, an available front crash prevention system must have an Advanced or Superior rating in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. Available headlights need to be Good or Acceptable.

Spy shots tell us that Toyota is currently developing the next-gen Tacoma. The development vehicles are still under heavy camouflage, so we don't know much about what the new truck looks like. Mechanically, it reportedly rides on the TNGA-F platform and possibly adopts a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Motor1.com reached out to Toyota for a statement about the Tacoma's performance in the latest IIHS crash evaluation. The automaker's lengthy response is below: