The configurator for the 2023 Acura Integra is now live. If you pick the range-topping version and load it with every available accessory, the new model can cost as much as $46,350 after the $1,095 destination charge.

The 2023 Integra starts at $31,895. All models come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. The entry-level and A-Spec grades come with a CVT.

The A-Spec trim with the Technology Package is available with either the CVT or a six-speed manual. The least expensive Integra with a clutch pedal is $36,895.

The A-Spec trim starts at $33,895. It adds black pieces for the lower grille, side window surround, rear spoiler, and diffuser. The model rides on 18-inch wheels and comes with dog lights. Inside, there is red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, console, shift boot, and a leather-wrapped portion of the shift knob. The pedals are stainless steel, and the gauge needles are red.

The A-Spec with Technology Package is $36,895, regardless of the transmission choice. It loads the Integra with extra equipment, like adding a 9.0-inch infotainment screen rather than the 7.0-inch display on lesser models. It supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other upgrades for the A-Spec with Technology Package include a 12-way power driver's seat and a four-way power passenger seat. There's a 16-speaker stereo, instead of the 8-speaker layout in other versions of the Integra. The driver looks at a 5.3-inch color head-up display.

Customers can load the Integra with accessories. The configurator allows for adding 31 items that add $8,955 to the vehicle's price. The most expensive items include the $3,168 Sport Black Plus Styling Package that adds elements like 19-inch matte black wheels, a side underbody spoiler, gloss black emblems, and black lug nuts. There's also a $950 carbon-fiber decklid spoiler and a heated steering wheel for $475. There are also various roof racks and accessory carriers.

Acura is already building the 2023 Integra at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The first units arrive in showrooms in early June. According to a recent rumor, the Integra is the final combustion-powered model from the Acura brand.