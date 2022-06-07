Listen to this article

It was on July 20 last year when Lamborghini announced a production milestone for the Urus. At that moment, the 15,000th example had rolled off the assembly line at the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Fast forward nearly 11 months later, the Super SUV #20,000 has been produced, painted in Viola Mithras with a panoramic roof and black brake calipers. The vehicle is heading to its rightful owner from Azerbaijan.

Lamborghini only needed four years to manufacture 20,000 SUVs, thus easily making the Urus the company's best-selling model in the shortest time ever. It helped the Italian marque more than double its deliveries and bolster its workforce by hiring more than 500 new people to ramp up the model's production to meet the huge demand. The factory's footprint doubled from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters.

Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

11 Photos

Along with announcing the production milestone, Lamborghini also shared some tidbits about how buyers spec the Urus through the Ad Personam customization program. The five most popular fancy colors are Grigio Telesto, Blu Cepheus, Viola Pasifae, Nero Noctis Matt (Graphite), and Arancio Borealis (Pearl). Interestingly, an estimation made by the company says customers have collectively driven their SUVs for 360 million kilometers, which works out to precisely 223,693,629 miles.

Coming soon, the facelifted Urus could get the "Evo" suffix and may or may not have more power. Even without extra oomph, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 will still have plenty of punch since it’s currently rated at 650 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) of torque. The reveal is allegedly taking place at Pebble Beach in August.

Eventually, an all-electric Urus will hit the streets, but it’s unlikely to happen until toward the end of the decade when the second-generation model is expected to arrive. Meanwhile, a plug-in hybrid has been long-mooted, and with parent company VW Group already utilizing this tech in various Audi and Porsche products, a gasoline-electric Urus is a distinct possibility.

It may not be the true LM002 successor some had hoped it would be, but the Urus pays the bills and allows Lamborghini to work on the Huracan and Aventador replacements.