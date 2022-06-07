Listen to this article

BMW M is celebrating 50 years at the Goodwood Festival of Speed happening this June. As a highlight, the renowned motorsports division will premiere the BMW M3 Touring at the hill climb event, showing the world that fun cars can be practical too – or the other way around.

The upcoming M3 Touring will climb the famous hills of Goodwood alongside the newly introduced BMW M4 CSL. Apart from the M3 Touring and the M4 CSL, BMW will also showcase its lineup during the four-day event, including the new BMW iX1, along with the i7, i4, and iX M60.

The hill climb of the BMW M3 Touring will happen on June 23, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The announcement came with a shadowy teaser of the long-roof model, only showing us the taillight graphic derived from the M3.

We've spotted the M3 Touring while testing on various occasions. The five-door model will adopt the face of the M3, including the huge vertical grille and the massive air inlets necessary to cool down the powerful engine inside the bonnet. Speaking of, BMW is still mum about the M3 Touring's power plant as of date.

Meanwhile, the camouflaged prototype is constantly seen with the phrase "B'ring it on." on its door panels. This is in reference to its Nürburgring testing sessions; it's believed that BMW will seek a 'Ring record with the compact performance wagon. Rumor has it that the M3 Touring has already clocked in within the range of 7 minutes 30 seconds, which is well within the 7 minutes 45 seconds of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

We'll know more in detail towards the final week of June. For now, all we can do is wait until the official debut.