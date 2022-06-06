Listen to this article

Last week, all-around tire slayer and rally driver Ken Block celebrated national donut day with ... you guessed it ... donuts. Naturally we aren't talking about the kind you eat, but his donut escapades didn't involve a Ford, a Subaru, a Hyundai, or an Audi – brands that have recently been in his wheelhouse in some form or another. It looks like his garage is expanding to include a new truck packing a serious punch.

We already knew the Gymkhana star was doing something with Ram, as that much was revealed last week with social posts from Block and Ram. We were left to speculate that it was a Hellcat-powered TRX, and now it's confirmed in a new teaser. This time around, the teaser comes solely from Block's social media accounts, offering a head-on view of the muscle truck while promising "a new and unreleased edition" coming on June 7.

After taking a close look at the black-and-white photos, we couldn't find anything out of the ordinary for clues to this special TRX. Of course, the truck is almost entirely obscured in dust so it's not as if there's much to see. The previous teaser was a video taken far above from a drone, so there's nothing to gain there, either. Given how much Ram loves its special edition pickup trucks, it's quite likely we're looking at some kind of appearance package for the TRX.

Less likely would be some kind of power upgrade, but it's not out of the question. The Ram TRX is already the world's most powerful factory pickup truck at 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts), but it's close to losing that title. The Ford F-150 Raptor R will debut sometime this year, and it's expected to have at least 725 hp (541 kW) courtesy of the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 used in the Mustang Shelby GT500. With recent sightings of Raptor R prototypes completely uncovered, a debut could be weeks away.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Raptor R Spy Photos

13 Photos

It's hard to ignore the timing of this new TRX edition with the Raptor R so close to production. And we know the Ram's 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 is capable of more power; it makes 797 hp (594 kW) in the Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Could there be one final internal-combustion horsepower war in the truck world before electric power take over?

We will find out at 12:00 pm on June 7, when this new Ram TRX edition is revealed.