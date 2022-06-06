Listen to this article

Weight is an antagonist to speed. The more of it there is, the more effort you need to exert to move it. It affects fuel economy, acceleration, and more. That’s not a problem for the Tesla Model X Plaid, which, when packed with six people inside, still impressed on the drag strip.

A new DragTimes YouTube video has the electric SUV racing against a stock Porsche 911 Turbo S, and the EV has the advantage with it pumping out 1,020 horsepower (760 kilowatts) through its all-wheel-drive system. It weighs 5,333 pounds (2,419 kilograms) without passengers, which is more than the 3,636-lbs (1,649-kg) Porsche. However, the Porsche makes a lot less power, delivering 640 hp (477 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque from its 3.7-liter flat-six engine to all four wheels.

The first race is a flub, with the Porsche slow to leave the line. The second race sees both get a proper start, with the Porsche leaping off the line ahead of the Tesla. However, the Model X reels in the Porsche and passes it just before the finish line, completing the quarter-mile in 10.326 seconds at 139.30 miles per hour (224.18 kilometers per hour). The Porsche was right behind it with a 10.427-second time at 131.59 mph (211.77 kph).

The third race ends with the same results. The Porsche rockets off the line, getting another small lead, but the Tesla is able to pass it before the finish line. The times are close to the first full run, with the Tesla doing the drag in 10.367 seconds at 138.67 mph (223.16 kph). The 911 Turbo S is right on its bumper with a 10.481-second time at 132.19 mph (212.74 kph).

Automakers can make EVs into performance monsters, but all that power often comes at the expense of a car’s range. Those trade-offs should diminish as battery technology improves, meaning fast and affordable all-electric transportation is in our future. However, not everyone needs a 10-second SUV that can fit six adults and crush Porsche at the drag strip, but it exists, as the Porsche has discovered.