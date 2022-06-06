Listen to this article

Jaguar Classic, the automaker's restoration division, delivered a rebuilt and upgraded 1965 E-Type Roadster to its new owner during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The customer even got to take part in the parade of the brand's models during the celebration.

The buyer wanted an E-Type Roadster from the year he was born. Jaguar Classic did even better by finding an example with a build date just two days after the customer's birthday. The car required an extensive restoration to bring it back to roadworthy condition, though.

Gallery: Jaguar Classic Bespoke Jaguar E-type

14 Photos

The rebuilt E-Type Roadster has a body in a custom shade of blue that takes inspiration from the color of the Union Jack. LED headlights replace the original lamps. Inside, there's leather upholstery in a red color that that comes from the hue on British post boxes.

The car has several upgrades over an original Series 1 E-Type Roadster, too. Rather than the original 4.2-liter straight-six, this convertible now has a 4.7-liter powerplant. A new exhaust and manifold give the engine a proper sound. The power runs through an updated five-speed manual that is smoother, quieter, and more refined than the unit from the '60s, according to Jaguar.

To handle the extra output from the larger engine, other upgrades include an improved suspension, better brakes, and wider tires.

This E-Type's cabin has the Classic Infotainment system that consists of a small screen for displaying satellite navigation directions. It also has a touchscreen and Bluetooth support. A plaque on the dashboard shows "E-Type 1961-2021."

If you own a classic E-Type, Jaguar Classic offers the improved five-speed gearbox and the Classic Infotainment system as upgrades to improve the classic model.

The E-Type is a fairly common starting point for creating restomods. As an example, E-Type UK used a Series 3 E-Type coupe to build an example using a fuel-injected 6.1-liter V12 producing 400 hp (298 kW). It also received updates to the suspension and brakes. The body had LED headlights, a chrome front bumper, and extended louvers on the hood.

Similarly, the company Eagle has a whole business of building modernized E-Types. The extensive modifications can include aluminum parts for the monocoque, gearbox, and engine block to shed weight.