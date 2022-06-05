Listen to this article

Drag races are usually a contest of straight-line speed. While not always conclusive, they usually give us a measure of how quick and fast the contending cars are at a given distance, usually in a quarter-mile (400 meters).

But what if the competing cars are actually not fast? Well, that's what we have here. It's a battle between a Mahindra e2o, a Citroën Ami, and a Sinclair C5 – three urban mobility providers of varying eras and more importantly, machines that aren't built for speed.

Gallery: Citroen Ami Road Test

16 Photos

The drag race was orchestrated by the UK's What Car? and obviously, it was a slow drag race. In fact, this could very well be the slowest drag race we've seen so far, even beating the matchup between a Suzuki Samurai and a Volkswagen Beetle that we saw before.

The Mahindra e2o is a compact EV powered by a 15.5 kWh battery and an electric motor that makes 42 horsepower (31 kilowatts). It has a range of 75 miles (120 kilometers) and a top speed of 63 miles per hour (101 kilometers per hour).

Meanwhile, we're all familiar with the Citroën Ami – a two-seat quadricycle that arrived in the US as a rental, courtesy of Stellantis and Free2Move. With a battery capacity of 5.5 kWh, it has a range of just 47 mi (75 km), motivated by an electric motor that puts out a measly 8 hp.

Meanwhile, the oldest of the bunch is the Sinclair C5 which was introduced during the '80s. Its stats are not worth mentioning, except that it can reach mind-boggling speeds of 15 mph (24 km/h).

Obviously, the Sinclair is the lightest but also the least powerful while the Mahindra has the best chance of winning, but who knows. Which of these slow pokes really won the straight-line contest? Watch the video atop this page to find out.