If you’re looking for the ultimate hypercar chances are you’ll hop on your private jet and visit Bugatti, a French automaker known for building some of the best cars on earth. Bugatti may be renowned for their hyper cars, but that hasn’t stopped the French luxury brand from taking on other projects. Their latest offering is a pool table built with the materials and attention to detail worthy of one of the most expensive cars on earth.

Bugatti’s opulence and focus on engineering excellence allow them to build products only the ultra-wealthy can afford. Take, for example, the Bugatti Chiron Hypercar. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most coveted moving objects on earth with wealthy customers spending millions of dollars to join the waitlist for these exclusive creations.

The Bugatti Chiron represents the ultimate internal combustion vehicle and a high point for cars before hybridization and electrification take over. The Chiron is powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine that displaces 8.0-liters and produces 1,500 horsepower (1,118.55 Kilowatts) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Newton Meters) of torque. This monstrous engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels.

The philosophy of pushing the boundaries regardless of cost is found in Bugatti’s cars and in their new pool table. According to Bugatti, “Only the finest materials are deemed worthy for use in Bugatti pool table parts. Everything is adorned in carbon fiber, billet aluminum, or aniline leather. Every surface touched by the balls is covered with leather produced in Germany using a special, traditional tanning process.”

The frame of the Bugatti pool table is made of CNC aluminum that is polished to a mirror-like finish even though it is covered by bespoke carbon fiber body panels. The table itself is stabilized using a gyroscope to keep the playing surface perfectly level and can even be installed on a yacht. According to Bugatti, the system can react in 5-milliseconds to level the surface in complete silence.

Balls are sorted with a Keyence IV-500CA artificial vision camera to ensure they arrive in the correct drawers for players to use during the game. Players can enjoy custom carbon fiber pool cues and carbon fiber wrapped chalk blocks. The table itself uses Italian 30mm thick slate that is of the highest quality.

Would you buy this one of 30 limited edition Bugatti pool tables? Or would you prefer Bugatti’s custom watch that features a moving W16 engine?