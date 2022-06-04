Listen to this article

Volkswagen is going for a long-playing game with the arrival of the Amarok pickup. The midsize truck has been teased as early as March 2020 through a sketch. Bit by bit, the German marque has been strip-teasing details, and now the latest one comes in the form of a short clip to showcase the rear end.

You may watch the social media post embedded below for the teaser vid but essentially, VW has just officially confirmed that the Amarok will come with a V6 TDI engine. That isn't a surprise, though it's still unconfirmed whether this six-cylinder will be a true VW TDI or a carry-over from the 2023 Ford Ranger.

Speaking of the Ford Ranger, another element of the latest teaser that somehow mirrors the new Ranger is the stamped wordmark on the tailgate. The LED taillamp graphics are also showcased in the video.

Meanwhile, a previous Amarok teaser reveals that optional matrix LED headlights (dubbed IQ Lights) will be available. In the facelifted VW Polo, these lights generate around 900 lumens – almost double the standard headlights. These matrix LED headlights are also available on the 2023 Ford Ranger as we discovered during a first drive review with the Blue Oval truck.

Moving over to Ford's T6 platform, the new Amarok will be 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) longer and more than 40 mm (1.57 in) wider than the outgoing model. The payload capacity has been increased to 2,645 pounds (1,200 kilograms), while towing capacity is rated at 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg).

There will be five trim levels, namely Base, Life, Style, Panamericana, and Aventura. Wheel sizes vary depending on the variant, ranging from 17 to 21 inches. Meanwhile, the Amarok's infotainment system will run on Ford's SYNC4 system and will be offered in 10.1- and 12-inch sizes, coupled with an eight-inch digital driver’s display.

Volkswagen is set to reveal the 2023 Amarok on July 7, 2022. We'll get more details by then, though we won't be surprised if another teaser will come out in the next few weeks or so.