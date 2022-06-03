Listen to this article

Drag racing is always fun to watch, but when the action is door-to-door, it's even better. That holds especially true when you have two legendary supercars facing off, and friends, it doesn't get much better than this.

We have a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS looking beautiful in black, racing a white 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo. Both cars are stock, but when you're talking about 700 horsepower and seven-speed paddle-shift transmissions straight from the factory, modifications are a moot point. Technically speaking, the F8 Tributo holds a slight advantage with 710 hp from its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The GT2 RS only has 700 hp from its own twin-turbo engine, but it's also lighter by a couple hundred pounds. Both turn the rear wheels, and both are running Michelin street tires. On paper, it's anyone's game.

And you know what? That's exactly what we get in real life. The showdown takes place at New Jersey's Atco Dragway, with DragTimes recording the action from both cars in a best-of-three showdown. The first race sets the stage with each car running the quarter-mile in 10.25 seconds. The speeds were nearly identical, too, with the 911 going 136.8 mph to the F8's 135.8-mph trap speed. Ultimately, the Ferrari won thanks to a quicker reaction time at the starting line of 0.3 seconds. That's how close this race was.

But the second race was even closer.

This time around, both drivers logged nearly identical reaction times of 0.3 seconds. From there, it was literally door-to-door all the way across the line. The 911 GT2 RS ran ever-so-slightly slower, 10.19 at 137.3 mph to 10.18 @ 137.8 mph in the F8. However, the win didn't go to the Ferrari. For this one, we need to go to hundredths of seconds and the Porsche driver's 0.31 reaction time was quicker than 0.36 for the Ferrari. As a result, the 911 got to the finish line first, by just 0.037 seconds. That could be the closest finish we've ever seen on Motor1.com.

There's a third race between the cars, but honestly, we aren't sure how to top race number two. It wasn't as close, both in terms of reaction times and elapsed times. But it's still a solid pass for each car and hey, who doesn't want to hear the scream of a Porsche flat-six and a Ferrari V8? Kick back, relax, and enjoy the battle.