Rally racing pro Ken Block posted a teaser video to his social media previewing a new Ram spec that debuts next week. Block shared little, revealing that the new pickup breaks cover next Tuesday. Ram cheekily retweeted Block with the eyes emoji and no other information.

The black-and-white video is super short, showing off a Ram pickup carving donuts in the dirt with a giant plume of dust billowing into the air, fitting for National Donut Day. We can’t see much, but it looks like the truck is a Ram 1500 TRX. The exhaust note, which is audible in the video, gives it away. You can even hear blimps of the supercharger whine sneak through the raucous V8 bellows. However, beyond that, the video keeps the truck’s other secrets.

We reached out to Ram about the teaser to see if it had any more information to share. We’ll update the story if the company responds. Block says he got to test Ram’s “newest toy” in the desert. We’ll allegedly learn more about Block’s dirt adventures when Ram reveals the new spec.

Another telltale sign that this might be a TRX is the hood, which sports a massive bulge flanked by vents. The hood’s large air scoop is also visible in the video, making us wonder what Ram has planned precisely.

The Ram 1500 TRX is already a capable off-roader, Ram’s brawny equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. Not only did Ram cram a Hellcat V8 under its hood, but Ram also upgraded the suspension with a wider track, Bilstein adaptive shock absorbers, new springs, and more, giving the pickup 13 inches of front and 14 inches of rear suspension travel with a 32-inch fording depth.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to learn what Ram is preparing. The new truck spec will debut Tuesday, June 9, at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m PT). Can Ram somehow make the TRX even spicier? We’ll know next week.