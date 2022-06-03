Listen to this article

The Maybach badge adorns the most luxurious Mercedes-Benz products. Now, you can wear it, too, because the brand is launching a line of high-end sunglasses called The Creator that go on sale this summer.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, and his team came up with the shape of these glasses. The rounded corners are supposed to evoke the look of the Maybach logo. The bridge shares elements with the radiator grille on the brand's vehicles. Each pair of sunglasses requires over 200 steps to produce.

Gallery: Maybach The Creator Sunglasses

26 Photos

"Luxury has always been our soul – and it’s constantly evolving. The Creator embodies our way of luxury and the desire of beauty and the extraordinary beyond the car and symbolizes the innovative claim of the brand," Wagener said about the sunglasses.

The Creator sunglasses are available in ten color schemes. They come in either colored metal or titanium with plating in 22k gold, rose gold, or platinum.

The gold-plated versions come in three variants: amber-colored natural horn and gold-mirrored lenses, matte black horn and dark gray lenses; or cream/green marbled horn and lenses in a green gradient.

The rose-gold-plated models are available in matte black horn with gray gradient lenses or cream-colored horn with rose gold mirrored lenses.

The platinum-plated variants come in matte black horn with gray gradient lenses or cream/blue marbled horn and silver mirrored lenses.

The last three models are a red version with white marbled horn, a mix of gloss and matte black, and a black-white-black design.

Maybach wants buyers to know that harvesting the horn that decorates these sunglasses does not kill any animals. The material comes from the company IVKO, which gets it from Asian water buffalos.

Maybach's announcement didn't list pricing or availability for The Creator sunglasses. Motor1.com reached out to the company for details, and we haven't yet received a reply.

The Creator sunglasses would be the perfect accessory to go with the Maybach version of the Mercedes SL-Class that the brand is currently developing. Like other products from the marque, expect this convertible to have an opulent interior. A teaser image shows the vehicle with a dark red body and a black hood with the Maybach logo as a repeating pattern on it.