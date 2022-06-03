Listen to this article

It seems like everywhere you look, Mercedes is either introducing a new model or preparing to redesign one. This week, the company introduced the AMG One and the new GLC, but more is still coming from the German automaker. Mercedes is also working on updating the B-Class, and it’ll receive a mild makeover compared to the current model that’s on sale.

We expect the Mercedes to receive a subtle redesign at the front and rear. The latest spy photos show the B-Class wearing camouflage over the front fascia, the lower rear bumper, and the taillights. There isn’t much Mercedes will change, but we expect the model to receive slimmer headlights, a revised grille, and a reshaped front bumper.

Gallery: New Mercedes B-Class Spy Shots

15 Photos

Changes will be even subtler at the rear, where we expect Mercedes to tweak the taillights and reshape the bumper. We haven’t gotten a clear look at the B-Class interior yet, but we don’t expect any significant changes. The model should retain its dash-spanning driver display and infotainment screen paired with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system.

If the interior is similar to the revamped A-Class also in development, we might see Mercedes remove the touchpad on the center console from the B-Class. Mercedes could make other tweaks to the big screen and revamp a few other interior bits while infusing it with a tad more technology to keep it feeling fresh among its competitors.

We haven’t heard a peep about the powertrains, but we don’t expect any surprises either, as this mid-cycle refresh is keeping things simple for the B-Class. The current powertrain lineup should carry over unchanged from the model on sale right now, though Mercedes could make them more efficient.

Mercedes hasn’t said when it’d debut the refreshed B-Class, but we expect it will go on sale in time for the 2023 model year. It could get a reveal later this year or in early next. It’ll likely arrive after Mercedes reveals the revamped A-Class we’ve spotted, which will also receive a mild styling makeover.