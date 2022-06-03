Listen to this article

To celebrate Pride Month, Ford builds a unique, colorful Bronco Wildtrak that debuts at the Memphis Pride Fest this weekend. The automaker plans to bring the SUV to other events throughout the summer, including Detroit's Motor City Pride parade from June 11 to 12 and the Block Party at the Ann Arbor YMCA on June 25.

The custom Bronco has a rainbow motif that follows the hood, sides, and a bit of the rear. The rest of the exterior has a speckled gold finish. The SUV rides on six-spoke wheels with a chunky design and a black finish.

Ford Bronco Wildtrak Pride

11 Photos

"Bronco is bold, proud, and tough, and it’s built for everyone," Bill Peters, Ford Pride chair and Ford integration product lead, said in the automaker's announcement of the special SUV. "With BlueOval City just an hour away, Memphis is the perfect place to debut this Bronco and show folks in Tennessee that Ford is an inclusive company that strives to make sure everyone feels welcome."

The Pride-themed Bronco has a similar design to last year's rainbow-colored Ford Ranger Raptor from the automaker's German division for the Christopher Street Day celebration in Cologne. The truck came as a response to a negative social media comment calling the Raptor's Performance Blue color "very gay." Therefore, the Blue Oval named this custom truck the Very Gay Raptor Raptor.

In 1998, Ford of Germany marked the Christopher Street Day celebration in Cologne by building a custom Ka pickup with a rainbow body wrap. Last year, the automaker displayed both this pint-sized truck and the matching Ranger Raptor together.

The Bronco range has some major updates for the 2022 model year. The Bronco Raptor is the most notable addition. It packs a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost 3.0-liter V6 making 418 horsepower (311 kilowatts) and 440 pound-feet (596 Newton-meters) of torque. The output runs through a 10-speed automatic. The EPA estimates the fuel economy to be 15 miles per gallon city, 17 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined.

There's also the Everglades trim level that can ford up to 36.4 inches of water thanks in part to a snorkel. It rides on 17-inch wheels with a Carbonized Grey finish and 35-inch Goodyear tires. A winch attaches to the front bumper. Power comes from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with 300 hp (223 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm).

The 2022 Bronco Wildtrak gains an optional HOSS 3.0 suspension package with Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, revised spring rates, a severe-duty steering rack tie rod ends from Ford Performance, a front skid plate, and a powder-coated steel bumper with integrated fog lights.