After years of silence and very limited activity, Lancia will finally get a new lease of life with a new 10-year strategic plan announced last month. The purists may not be happy to hear the brand will become fully electric in 2028, but everyone is probably excited to hear three new models will be launched in the next six years. Among those new models is a flagship SUV positioned in Europe’s D-segment, which will be launched in 2026 as a competitor for the new Citroen C5 X and the upcoming Opel Insignia on the Old continent.

We have a new exclusive rendering previewing Lancia’s first electric SUV and we envision it with a very bold appearance and a touch of retro inspiration. While probably not visible at a glance, the front fascia is inspired by the first generation Lancia Delta and there’s a nice aero element in the C-pillar as a throwback to the glorious 1980s for the Italian marque. Our designers use the DS Aero Sport Lounge as a base for the rendering, a concept presented in 2020.

Gallery: 2026 Lancia SUV rendering

4 Photos

Sitting underneath the body is the STLA Medium platform, which can accommodate models with a length of up to five meters. The Lancia SUV will most likely explore its potential to the maximum to offer a large interior with five comfortable seats. More importantly, a massive battery will be mounted within the floor with a capacity of between 87 kWh and 104 kWh. Not much else can be said at the moment but word on the street is this brand new product will be called Aurelia. As a side note, Lancia will also resurrect the Delta as an electric vehicle.

It is also believed that the overall concept for this Lancia SUV is still not confirmed and may change in the next few years until the actual development begins. The automaker is expected to focus on achieving a solid balance between sportiness, comfort, and efficiency with early rumors suggesting a range between two charges of up to 435 miles (700 kilometers). Again, nothing of this can be confirmed at this early point.