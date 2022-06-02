The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB debuted in September 2021 for global markets. With deliveries poised to begin this summer in the US, we finally have pricing for the all-electric three-row SUV. It's close to previously-reported estimates, starting at $54,500. With the mandatory $1,050 destination fee included, you'll pay $55,550.
That price gets you the EQB 300 4Matic in base trim. Being all-wheel-drive, you get dual electric motors front and back generating a combined 225 horsepower (167 kilowatts) and 288 pound-feet (390 newton-meters) of torque. A digital cockpit with dual 10.25-inch screens is also standard, as are a plethora of driver-assist systems, navigation, and Merc's MBUX system.
Two additional trim levels are offered on the EQB: Exclusive and Pinnacle. For an extra $1,250, the Exclusive adds a bit more luxury with the Keyless-Go package, inductive wireless charging, and an upgraded stereo. Pinnacle is a $3,800 upgrade that includes everything in Exclusive, then adds a panoramic roof, surround-view camera, and the top-of-the-line Burmester sound system.
Buyers seeking a bit more power can have all of the above on the EQB 350 4Matic. Its dual-motor arrangement churns out 288 hp (215 kW) and 384 lb-ft (521 Nm) of torque. Mercedes still doesn't offer range estimates for either version in the US market, though the EQB 300 achieves 260 miles on the Euro-specific WLTP scale. Based on that, an EPA range for the lower-powered SUV should be around 230 miles.
|Model/Trim
|Horsepower / Torque
|Starting Price
|MSRP (w/ $1,050 fee)
|EQB 300 4Matic
|225 hp / 288 lb-ft
|$54,500
|$55,550
|EQB 350 4Matic
|288 hp / 384 lb-ft
|$58,050
|$59,100
|EQB 300 4Matic Exclusive
|225 hp / 288 lb-ft
|$55,750
|$56,800
|EQB 350 4Matic Exclusive
|288 hp / 384 lb-ft
|$59,300
|$60,350
|EQB 300 4Matic Pinnacle
|225 hp / 288 lb-ft
|$58,300
|$59,350
|EQB 350 4Matic Pinnacle
|288 hp / 384 lb-ft
|$60,350
|$61,400
Expect the Mercedes-Benz EQB to reach US dealerships sometime later in the summer.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
