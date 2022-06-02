Listen to this article

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB debuted in September 2021 for global markets. With deliveries poised to begin this summer in the US, we finally have pricing for the all-electric three-row SUV. It's close to previously-reported estimates, starting at $54,500. With the mandatory $1,050 destination fee included, you'll pay $55,550.

That price gets you the EQB 300 4Matic in base trim. Being all-wheel-drive, you get dual electric motors front and back generating a combined 225 horsepower (167 kilowatts) and 288 pound-feet (390 newton-meters) of torque. A digital cockpit with dual 10.25-inch screens is also standard, as are a plethora of driver-assist systems, navigation, and Merc's MBUX system.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

55 Photos

Two additional trim levels are offered on the EQB: Exclusive and Pinnacle. For an extra $1,250, the Exclusive adds a bit more luxury with the Keyless-Go package, inductive wireless charging, and an upgraded stereo. Pinnacle is a $3,800 upgrade that includes everything in Exclusive, then adds a panoramic roof, surround-view camera, and the top-of-the-line Burmester sound system.

Buyers seeking a bit more power can have all of the above on the EQB 350 4Matic. Its dual-motor arrangement churns out 288 hp (215 kW) and 384 lb-ft (521 Nm) of torque. Mercedes still doesn't offer range estimates for either version in the US market, though the EQB 300 achieves 260 miles on the Euro-specific WLTP scale. Based on that, an EPA range for the lower-powered SUV should be around 230 miles.

Model/Trim Horsepower / Torque Starting Price MSRP (w/ $1,050 fee) EQB 300 4Matic 225 hp / 288 lb-ft $54,500 $55,550 EQB 350 4Matic 288 hp / 384 lb-ft $58,050 $59,100 EQB 300 4Matic Exclusive 225 hp / 288 lb-ft $55,750 $56,800 EQB 350 4Matic Exclusive 288 hp / 384 lb-ft $59,300 $60,350 EQB 300 4Matic Pinnacle 225 hp / 288 lb-ft $58,300 $59,350 EQB 350 4Matic Pinnacle 288 hp / 384 lb-ft $60,350 $61,400

Expect the Mercedes-Benz EQB to reach US dealerships sometime later in the summer.