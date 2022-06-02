Listen to this article

Volkswagen will grow its lineup of EVs next year with a new model that should alongside the Passat in the lineup. Tentatively called the Aero B, which might not be its official name, a new batch of spy shots show VW is no closer to revealing the new model as it continues to wear a deceptive layer of camouflage that masks the EV’s tire design details.

When the Aero B arrives, it will ride on a version of the MEB platform. Details are scarce, but it should be rear-wheel-drive only in its base configuration. There will likely be an all-wheel-drive variant, too, with a hotter GTX performance version sitting at the top of the model. It’ll allegedly be able to hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds. It could take the RWD version 8.5 seconds to reach the same speed.

Gallery: New Volkswagen Aero B Spy Shots

12 Photos

The vehicle’s range is also a mystery, but it should deliver around 400 miles on the WLTP cycle. Volkswagen was suppose to debut a concept with a range of 435 miles, but it never broke cover due to rising coronavirus cases in China. If the EV arrives in the US, we expect a much lower official range. Rumors point to VW fitting a larger, more efficient battery that features 200-kilowatt fast charging.

The new spy photos show the vehicle wearing a white camouflage wrap that uses stickers to hide the styling details. A fake grille expands over the front, which blends in with the stickers hiding the headlights. It’s similar at the rear where more stickers disguise the taillights.

The interior should fall in line with the rest of the ID lineup VW has been delivering, with a simple layout, screens, and plenty of technology. It should also include a laundry list of safety features and other amenities.

Volkswagen will begin Aero B production sometime next year, so it’s unclear exactly when the automaker will reveal it. The new VW will compete against the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and the Polestar 2 when it arrives, as more and more automakers begin to sell battery-electric vehicles. Sales will start in China beginning late next year.