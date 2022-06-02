Listen to this article

Porsche and streetwear designer Sean Wotherspoon teamed up to create a colorful Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. The brand first displayed the vibrant vehicle at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in March. Now, it's opening the doors to reveal a similarly kaleidoscopic look for the cabin and the custom materials in there.

Wotherspoon created unique colors for this Taycan Cross Turismo art car, and he named them after family members. The shades include Nash Blue, Sean Peach, Loretta Purple, and Ashley Green. Blocks of these hues give the cabin a quirky appearance. Wotherspoon is a vegan, so the upholstery is faux leather.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo Art Car By Sean Wotherspoon

8 Photos

Wotherspoon specifies cork for the dashboard, A-pillars, top of the steering wheel, sections of the center console, floor mats, and other areas. According to Porsche, fitting this material is a challenge. The laminated wood comes in rolls, and the trimmers then have to shape it into complex shapes like the dashboard's curves.

Wotherspoon rose to prominence in 2018 when he created Nike Air Max 97/1 shoes using corduroy as the upper material. The fabric is now a trademark of his designs, and it appears on the center sections of the seats in this Taycan Cross Turismo.

Wotherspoon traveled to the Porsche Design Studio in Weissach several times to work on this car. Not only did he consult on it physically, but the team also used virtual reality to test the exterior color scheme. The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur customization division supplied the 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels and black rear wiper cover.

While you can't have a Taycan in this exact exterior color scheme, Porsche plans to offer the individual shades to customers through its Paint to Sample Plus program.

This isn't the first Taycan-based art car. Earlier this year, Japanese artist Shun Sudo created one with a body decorated in flowers using a mix of Sumi-e ink painting and street art style. Porsche took the vehicle on tour with displays in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

In 2021, American artist Richard Phillips made a Taycan art car that adapted his Queen of the Night painting onto the vehicle's body. It featured a colorful array of flowers and had a butterfly on the roof.