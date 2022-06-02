Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The 2023 model year will bring a generation change for the CR-V. It won’t debut until this summer, but this rendering predicts a radically new design language compared to the outgoing SUV.

Toyota is shifting its EV transformation into a higher gear with seven electric vehicles under the bZ moniker. This rendering proposes a design for the bZ5, which will be a midsize sedan similar in size to the Tesla Model 3.

The Urbansphere concept hinted at a futuristic autonomous luxury people hauler from Audi. This rendering takes the concept as a base and turns it into a production model with slightly toned-down design language.

With the global automotive market currently being dominated by SUVs and crossovers, it’s refreshing to see a good-looking station wagon. Audi will launch the new A4 – together with an A4 Avant – later this year powered by the last generation combustion engines to come from Ingolstadt.