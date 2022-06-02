Listen to this article

In a sea of crossovers, it's increasingly difficult to stand out. Hyundai knows that better than probably anyone, which is why it keeps pushing the envelope in terms of design. Granted, the Kona with its quirky appearance isn't for everyone, and it looks as though the second generation will also have a bold design. Our spies had a close encounter with the Mk2, and this time around, the prototype was carrying slightly less camouflage.

The test vehicle is giving us the impression Hyundai will be sticking with its split light motif at both the front and rear. Mounted near the corners of the bumper, the main headlights are entirely visible. What puzzles us the most are the three upper strips in the camouflage, right below where the hood meets the bumper. Could those be the daytime running lights hiding beneath the disguise?

New Hyundai Kona spy photos

21 Photos

At the back, it's easy to notice separate taillight clusters, one mounted on the tailgate and the other near the bumper’s extremities to echo the current Kona before and after its mid-cycle facelift. Although the side profile looks familiar, the wheel arches are more angular than before, presumably in a bid to toughen up the small crossover.

Interestingly, the 2024 Kona prototype was riding on aftermarket wheels, namely a Borbet set in a small size judging by the generous sidewall of the Continental tires. We're confident in saying it had a combustion engine rather than an electric drivetrain since we can notice the exhaust tucked away underneath the bumper.

Although we can't say for sure, the quarter glass appears to be a tad bigger than before, which in almost all cases means the car is longer than its predecessor. Even if that's the case, don't expect major changes in terms of overall length and wheelbase. A minor stretch is logical since Hyundai has the similarly sized Bayon as its entry-level offering in the crowded crossover segment.

Considering the facelifted model arrived near the end of 2020, chances are its replacement is going to be revealed in 2023, complete with hybrid and electric derivatives.