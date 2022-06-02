Listen to this article

A new Ford Mustang is on the horizon but it appears that the Blue Oval isn't just done with the sixth-generation S550 yet. In a tweet, Ford has officially announced an upcoming black accent package for the outgoing generation Mustang. The announcement came with an engaging request, though – fans can submit their name suggestions for the upcoming special edition.

Those who would like to showcase their talent in naming things can submit their suggestions on a dedicated website for the contest.

The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, 18 years old and above. The entries should be received by 8:00 p.m. EDT on June 7, 2022. Winners of the contest will be notified via email.

The entries should be in English and original work, while Ford warned about offensive or inappropriate names. The company implored to keep the name family-friendly "or else we’ll tell your mom."

As for the car itself, Ford hasn't shared any details yet, except for the black pony badge paired with a set of black-painted aluminum wheels. This isn't the first time that a black accent package was introduced but Ford has been calling the previous versions as-is or in the most recent version, the 2022 Mustang Stealth Edition. The Blue Oval deemed it necessary to pair the package with a signature name, hence the contest.

Meanwhile, the new Mustang has already been spotted while testing on public roads. It has been spied on various occasions but reports say that the next-generation Mustang won't debut until April 2023, specifically on April 17 – the date when the original Mustang was introduced at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.