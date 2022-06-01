Listen to this article

Over the next few years, Chevrolet has plans to expand the Corvette C8 lineup further. We know there’s a hybrid in development and a fully electric variant, but their names remain a mystery. However, a new trademark may hint at what’s to come as Chevrolet has made a new filing for the Corvette Grand Sport moniker.

The automaker already has a trademark on the name, and it’s still active. Chevrolet first filed for it all the way back on November 17, 2008. The Bow Tie filed the new application on May 26. Trademark filings and patents aren’t crystal balls, so there’s a good chance the Grand Sport name might sit on the shelf before Chevy uses it, if it uses it at all.

The timing of the new filing is interesting as Chevy has at least two more Corvette variants coming. In April, the automaker announced that it’d launch a hybrid Corvette in 2024. The company also teased it, revaluing that the coupe would have all-wheel drive for the first time. At the time, General Motors President Mark Reuss posted on LinkedIn that more details would arrive at a later date, including the name.

Chevy is also developing an all-electric Corvette, but we have even fewer details. It’ll likely use GM’s Ultium battery technology while powering all four wheels. This is another model we don’t know the name to, but we’ll keep an eye out for any more trademark filings.

Chevrolet might have filed the new trademark to get ahead of the old one from lapsing, guaranteeing that there’s no gap in ownership of the Corvette Grand Sport name. It appears as if Chevy’s 2008 trademark expires at the end of November 2022.

Whatever Chevrolet decides to do with the name, we hope to see the Grand Sport name again. The last Grand Sport sat between the Stingray and the hotter Z06 in the Corvette lineup, but it’s unclear where a new Grand Sport could fall. Chevrolet is working on the EV and hybrid, the Z06 will begin production later this year, and there’s a new Grand Sport trademark adding to the mystery of it all.