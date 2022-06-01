Listen to this article

Cadillac will unveil its Project GTP endurance race car on June 9. An accompanying teaser image highlights the flying buttress that runs between the front fender and the bodywork.

An earlier teaser video showed off even more of the Cadillac Project GTP. The vehicle features vertically oriented headlights on the outer corners of the nose. The rear fender has another flying buttress attaching it to the body. The rear deck has a fin bisecting the panel, and the piece attaches to the wing.

"While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today," Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer for Cadillac, said in an earlier teaser for the model.

Powertrain details are not yet available for the Cadillac Project GTP. The class rules require hybrid assistance. Dallara is building the race car's chassis, according to our colleagues at Motorsport.com.

The Cadillac will compete starting in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It will race in the new GTP class that will be open to vehicles in the FIA's Le Mans Daytona Hybrid (LMDh) and Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) series. Check out the video below for a further explanation and context.

The Project GTP will have plenty of competition in the LMDh class. BMW's entry features a prominent version of the brand's kidney grille, similar to the new M3 and M4. Lamborghini is teasing an entry with a sharp front end. Acura is working on one with the constructor Oreca, but not many other details are available.

Porsche appears to be the farthest into developing its LMDh entry and is already testing the machine at multiple tracks in Europe. The only powertrain detail available now is that there's a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbo V8. When complete, the automaker plans to campaign the vehicle in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.