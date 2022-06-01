Listen to this article

Bentley will unveil a new range of grand touring models on June 6 at 12:30 PM British Summer Time (7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time or 11:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time). A teaser video shows a red "S," suggesting these models might join the existing Bentayga S.

According to Bentley's statement that came with the teaser video:

"Bentley will show the breadth of choice available to customers with a new family of Continental GT and GTC models that are focused on driving performance and striking visual cues."

Assuming the new Continental GT and GTC S models follow the same recipe as the Bentayga version (gallery below), then they would slot above the regular versions but wouldn't be as hot as the Speed variants. The sporty package for the premium crossover adds the Bentley Dynamic Ride system, which is active anti-roll tech that uses the 48-volt electrical system. It can apply 959 pound-feet (1,300 Newton-meters) of torque within 0.3 seconds to counteract lateral forces.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga S

26 Photos

The S would also have a Sport driving mode that improves the steering feel, make the throttle response more immediate, and stiffens the suspension by 15 percent. There's also a performance exhaust as part of the package on the Bentayga version.

The body would likely have touches like black mirror caps and side sills. Tinted headlights and taillights give them a darker look. A spoiler or other aerodynamic parts might be part of the package.

The S package doesn't tweak the crossover's powertrain With that in mind, we'd expect the Continental GT and GTC to come with the usual 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque.

Recent spy shots also tell us that Bentley is developing a plug-in-hybrid version of the Continental GT coupe. We don't yet know whether the PHEV might be available for the convertible, too.