The COVID-19 pandemic altered the typical workday for many companies, sending employees home with computers and cameras to take care of company business in a safe environment. Initially viewed as a temporary solution, work-from-home arrangements have become permanent for some businesses. That's apparently not the case at Tesla.

A rather blunt email surfaced today on Twitter, allegedly coming from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Addressed to executive staff, the subject of the message was "remote work is no longer acceptble [sic]." In the email, staff is told to be "... in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla." The message goes on to say it's less than what Tesla asks of factory workers, and that "office" means a primary Tesla office as opposed to a remote branch not related to job duties.

The message appears to have originated from Twitter user Sam Nissim. According to Nissim's Twitter profile, he's a Tesla shareholder since 2018. It's unknown how Nissim got the alleged email, and Nissim's Twitter profile is closed for messages.

That said, Musk is at least aware of the message. Responding to a tweet from @WholeMarsBlog asking about remote workers, Musk's account tweeted "they should pretend to work somewhere else." According to Newsweek, the email was sent only to executive staff as opposed to regular employees.

The call for a return-to-office comes as Tesla continues to expand globally. The company's Texas facility launched into full production earlier this year, showcasing a series of new Model Y vehicles with a surprise appearance of an advanced Cybertruck prototype. Combined with other Tesla factories around the world, the company aims to build 1.5 million vehicles for 2022.

Motor1.com contacted Tesla for a comment on the alleged email from Musk. A response wasn't received prior to publication.