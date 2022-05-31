Listen to this article

It's been a while since Ram has updated its 3500 HD truck line. The most recent substantial change was from two years ago, and it looks like the automaker is set to give the 3500 a refresh for the next model year.

Spotted by our spies, the 2023 Ram 3500 HD in Dually form was seen testing for the first time. Only a few parts are concealed in the prototype, which could be telling us that only subtle updates are expected in the burly three-box hauler. The refreshed 3500 is set to debut later this year.

Gallery: 2023 Ram 3500 Spy Shots

8 Photos

Most of the changes will be seen upfront, particularly on the hood. The wrapped portion appears to be hiding a ram air intake – similar to what's found on GM HD truck twins Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The side mirrors are also concealed, presumed to be part of the mirror technology updates that the Ram 3500 will reportedly get.

We're talking about the Magna Clearview camera monitoring system, announced to debut this year. According to sources that are privy to the information, some variants of the 2023 Ram 3500 are said to be getting the new tech.

Magna's Clearview camera monitoring system features a frameless rearview mirror that can electronically switch between a traditional rear-view mirror and a video display. The digital display has a customizable field of view and can show up to three camera views at the same time. When passengers, cargo, and/or a trailer restrict the driver’s view, this tech is particularly helpful.

Meanwhile, Ram is already set up for electrification, with the 1500 electric truck confirmed for fall 2022 debut. The company released a teaser in April, giving us a first look at the upcoming battery-powered pickup.