Toyota is amping up its RAV4 Hybrid lineup for 2023 with an adventure-themed trim level. The 2023 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition follows a familiar formula of darkened trim and new wheels to create a rugged-looking SUV. But the automaker offers a bit more in the Woodland Edition than just an appearance package.

That said, appearance is certainly the first thing buyers will notice on this new RAV4 Hybrid. Available in three exterior colors – Midnight Black Metallic, Cavalry Blue, or Ice Cap – the SUV gains black badges with black-chrome exhaust tips for a darker look. Bronze wheels with all-terrain tires further add to the rugged persona, as do mudguards behind each wheel. You'll find roof rack cross bars mounted up top, while special Woodland Edition floor mats grace the interior. A built-in 120V inverter offers power for household items to enhance the off-road adventure.

Aside from the tire upgrade, Toyota offers minor suspension tweaks courtesy of TRD. Coil springs receive tuning designed to better cope with bumps while maximizing compression-direction wheel travel. Shocks also get TRD attention with internal rebound springs and valving that's specific to the Woodland Edition, all aimed at providing better roll and body control over large bumps. Ride height isn't changed, and with the focus on tuning as opposed to upgraded components, the Woodland Edition isn't ready to go rock crawling. But Toyota feels the changes are enough to have a noticeable impact when leaving the pavement.

Standard equipment on the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition includes LED headlights and integrated fog lights, not to mention Toyota's Safety Sense 2.5 driver-assist and safety systems. All hybrid models feature all-wheel drive, with a CVT doling out the power. Under the hood, you'll find the familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 219 combined horsepower.

All 2023 Toyota RAV4 models gain Toyota's new Audio Multimedia system that can accommodate over-the-air updates as well as dual Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. There are all kinds of available connected services accessible with subscription plans, and it's all accessed through a standard 8-inch multimedia screen on most trim levels. A larger 10.5-inch screen is standard on TRD Off-Road, Hybrid XSC, Limited, and Prime XSE trims. A new 12.3-inch multi-information display is also standard on Limited and Prime XSC trims.

Toyota hasn't announced pricing and availability for the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition. It should go on sale later in the summer.