Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL (May 31st, 2022) – duPont REGISTRY, a Motorsport Network company, announced today the addition of Ken Harte as its General Manager and its newest strategic investor. duPont REGISTRY, the most trusted source for exotic, classic, and luxury cars, tapped the 30-year automotive veteran to oversee its sales team and inventory management, as the company continues its digital transformation.

Harte joined duPont REGISTRY after spending more than two decades serving in senior management roles at leading luxury automotive dealerships, becoming one of the nation’s top sellers for brands such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, and BMW. Harte has a deep understanding of dealership operations and vast experience leaning into technology to transform the luxury experience for brands, partners, and customers.

Ken Harte said: “I’m thrilled to join the duPont REGISTRY team. It’s an incredible time for this brand as it invests heavily into tech-forward infrastructure to expand beyond print to digital channels. I’m excited about leveraging my experience to cultivate duPont REGISTRY’s relationships with thousands of luxury car dealers across the country, and using my industry connections for recruitment to grow our internal team to support our expansion into new verticals.”

For more than 36 years, duPont REGISTRY has been connecting luxury automotive dealers and collectors worldwide. Under the Motorsport Network portfolio, the company is harnessing new technologies to further its position as the most influential and sophisticated luxury automotive marketplace.

Steven Chapman, President of duPont REGISTRY, said: “It’s a pivotal time for duPont REGISTRY, as we evolve from being an exotic, ultra and luxury car source to become the ultimate luxury platform. Ken brings a wealth of experience from the dealer and operational side that duPont REGISTRY will leverage to ensure that we deliver the level of experience that our customers expect from our brand.”