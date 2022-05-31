Listen to this article

The fourth-generation RX has been around since late 2015 so the timing is right to unveil the next iteration of Lexus’ luxury crossover. Toyota’s premium brand has been awfully tight-lipped about the new model, although one of the teaser images revealed the existence of a 500h model. It’s believed to pack a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a combined output of well over 300 horsepower, but that remains to be seen.

We won't be too surprised if the RX will be a hybrid-only affair, at least in some regions of the world such as Europe where there are tighter emissions regulations. It will be interesting to see whether the V6 will live on in the fifth-gen model or if Lexus is planning to sell the crossover exclusively with four-cylinder engines. Logic tells us a plug-in hybrid powertrain is in the offing as well now that the Japanese brand is finally embracing PHEVs, much later than its competition.

Let's keep in mind the outgoing model comes with third-row seating for the stretched RXL model, which is unclear if it'll soldier on with the Mk5 model. It actually might not happen if we take into account Lexus is believed to be working on a separate three-row TX model due in the United States next year together with a Toyota Grand Highlander.

A different platform is likely in order for the 2023 RX, and it'll likely be a variation of Toyota's global TNGA. That should come with an elongated wheelbase inside the cabin we're expecting the posh family hauler to have Lexus' latest touchscreen infotainment system.

The new RX will follow other recent updates to the crossover lineup, including the 2023 UX and the purely electric RZ 450e.

We will have all the details shortly as the livestream is scheduled to begin at 8 PM Eastern time. Expect the RX to go on sale in the United States by the end of the year as a 2023MY.