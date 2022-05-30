Listen to this article

Getting behind the wheel of a shiny new BMW in the United States is about to get more expensive as every single car available for the 2023MY will cost more than the equivalent 2022MY. A trusty source of the Bimmer Post forums has obtained an internal document showing price increases across the board, from as little as $150 to a whopping $5,000.

The M340i / M340i xDrive are affected the least by the price hikes, while at the other end of the spectrum, the mildly updated Alpina B8 gets the most inflated price tag, now at $144,900. It's almost as bad if you're shopping for an M5 as the super sedan will cost from $107,900, thus making it $4,200 pricier than before. Another notable jump is for the X6 M, with the 2023MY costing $113,700 or an extra $4,100. The same premium has been applied to the M8 Coupe and Gran Coupe with the model year change.

2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

We also get to learn the X1 in its base sDrive28i guise has apparently been removed from the portfolio since the document doesn’t show pricing details for the 2023MY. Elsewhere, we’re being reminded the M4 CSL costs an eye-watering $139,900 while the M240i without xDrive joins the family with an asking price of $47,900. The sports coupe costs $2,000 less than its AWD sibling, which for the model year switch has added $1,350 to its starting price.

Another novelty in BMW USA’s lineup is the 230i xDrive, available for $39,400. Its RWD counterpart is $2,000 cheaper, but $1,050 more than the year before. It comes as no surprise the i3 and i3s don’t appear in the document as the quirky hatchback was removed from the configurator earlier this year. Production will be coming to an end altogether in July, but a namesake sedan is being built in China exclusively for the local market.

