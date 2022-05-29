Listen to this article

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is happening in a few hours and as we all know, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition is the official pace car of the race. If you're among those who will attend the sporting event, congratulations, you'll get the chance to see and hear the new Z06 through its paces at this weekend's race.

But if you're at home reading through this story right now, both Byron Glover Jr. (Drive 615 on YouTube) and Chevrolet gifted us a video of the Corvette Z06 while lapping the speedway. Before you watch the videos embedded within this article, you might want to get your best set of headphones for a better watching experience.

In Glover's ride-along segment, you could see the raw excitement as this is the YouTuber's first time sitting inside the Z06, albeit, in the passenger's seat. Despite that, you could hear the flat-plane crank V8's demonic exhaust note from where he's located and we can only just imagine how insane it was in real life.

At one point in the ride-along, you could see the Corvette Z06 hitting 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour). It sounds absolutely mental – just as crazy as the fly-by segments on both videos.

As the pace car is dressed as the Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition, it comes with the Z07 Performance Package and wears a White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat. It's also equipped with a set of wheels with red rims and anniversary center caps, partnered with red brake calipers.

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is happening today, May 29, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.