Listen to this article

Alpine is celebrating the centenary of its founder's birth this year. Born on May 17, 1922, Jean Rédélé was a race car driver, pilot, and the founder of the French marque.

To mark this momentous occasion, Alpine reveals a limited edition of the Alpine A110 – the A110 GT J. Rédélé. It's based on the Alpine A110 GT but with exclusive design elements that harken back to the life of Rédélé.

The A110 GT J. Rédélé comes with a color that Jean Rédélé was particularly fond of, the Montebello Grey.

Gallery: Limited Edition Alpine A110 GT J. Rédélé

20 Photos

Completing the look, the limited-edition model comes exclusively with a high-gloss black roof, a set of black 18-inch Grand Prix wheels, and silver brake callipers. Meanwhile, the cabin comes with black leather with grey stitching to match the exterior. It's also equipped with top-spec features meant for Grand Touring.

The A110 GT J. Rédélé is limited to 100 units only. Each vehicle will come with a numbered plate that has Rédélé's signature. Interested buyers may order on June 1 via the Alpine app for 83,000 euros or around $89,000 at the current exchange rates.

The special edition model was revealed through a celebratory event that featured over 1,100 Alpines of all generations, under the impetus of the IDÉA collective (Initiative Dieppe Événements Alpine).

In the event, the wife of the Alpine founder, Michelle Rédélé, was handed the keys to the #1 of the 100 A110 GT J.Rédélé units. The Alpine A522, the automaker's Formula 1 car this season, also made an appearance to join the festivities. It also led the procession, alongside the A110 GT J.Rédélé, in front of the old and new Alpines who gathered to celebrate the occasion.