On this week's drag race, courtesy of the UK's Carwow, it's a battle between three unlikely contenders at the line. The Chevrolet Corvette visits the other side of the pond to face two German nameplates: the Porsche 911 and Audi R8. The only thing common among these three cars is that their power plants all power the rear wheels only.

On paper, this seems like a lopsided drag race, considering major factors that could affect straight-line speeds. Let's crunch the numbers first so you'd know what we mean.

Gallery: 2022 Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD: First Drive Review

35 Photos

The Chevy Corvette Stingray is powered by a 6.2-liter V8. It's naturally aspirated, producing up to 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 452 pound-feet (613 Newton-meters) of torque. It tips the scales at 3,649 pounds (1,655 kilograms).

The Porsche 911 in base Carrera guise is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, churning out 385 hp (287 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. It weighs 3,327 lbs (1,509 kg).

The Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD draws power from a normally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, putting out 570 hp (425 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Weight is at 3,547 lbs (1,609 kg).

Obviously, the Audi R8 has the biggest advantage in this matchup by having the most powerful mill while standing in the middle in terms of weight comparison. Meanwhile, the Corvette C8 trumps the base 911 Carrera when it comes to power output, though the Porsche has a substantial upper hand when it comes to weight.

At this point, you can expect the Audi to be the runaway winner of this RWD drag race and you'd be correct. However, between the Chevy and the Porsche, which do you think won in both standing and rolling races? Watch the video atop this page to find out.