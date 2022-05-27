Listen to this article

The SSC Tuatara is the officially recognized fastest production car in the world at 282.9 mph. We emphasize officially because the realm of factory-stock top speed is somewhat controversial at the moment. Among other things, the Tuatara itself is likely much faster, and it could go higher still if an electrified all-wheel-drive version joins the party.

Such a car is in the works, according to Motor Authority. SSC founder and CEO Jerod Shelby reportedly said as much in a recent interview, though details of the project weren't discussed. Some information was made available, such as dual motors for the front wheels. That would give the hypercar all-wheel-drive grip, though the status of the electrified Tuatara's internal combustion engine is unknown. For that matter, it may not wear a Tuatara badge. The project is said to be independent of standard Tuatara production, with 2025 targeted for deliveries.

Gallery: 2020 SSC Tuatara

2020 SCC Tuatara
18 Photos
2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara 2020 SCC Tuatara

The report also mentions something less abstract – the Tuatara Striker. This track-only version of the Tuatara debuted in May 2021, but now we learn that it will have its in-person debut in August at Pebble Beach. The Striker has triple the downforce at speeds over 160 mph versus the standard car, thanks in part to a big rear wing, front splitter, modified diffuser, and other aero tweaks. Power remains the same, but with 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts) already available from the mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter V8, it's not like a power upgrade is remotely necessary.

Motor1.com contacted SSC North America for confirmation and a comment on this information. We will jump in with an update should fresh news become available.

Gallery: SSC Tuatara Striker

SSC Tuatara Striker Rear View Close
8 Photos
SSC Tuatara Striker Rear View Close SSC Tuatara Striker Spoiler SSC Tuatara Striker Side View SSC Tuatara Striker Front View Close SSC Tuatara Striker Side View SSC Tuatara Striker Side View SSC Tuatara Striker Top View

SSC shocked the world in 2020 by claiming a 316-mph top speed record, averaged in two directions on a long stretch of Nevada highway. The data was later proven inaccurate, and SSC has been inching back towards the 300-mph mark ever since. Just a few days ago, SSC shared a video showing the Tuatara reaching 295 mph at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida, though the speed was achieved in a single direction so it's an unofficial benchmark.

The Seekers Of Speed:

hennessey venom f5 271 mph Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Hits 271.6 MPH In The Latest Test
koenigsegg jesko absolut pre production test car ready Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Pre-Production Test Car Is Ready For Duty

To negate the effects of wind or elevation on a vehicle, official top speed runs must take place in opposite directions within a certain amount of time. The two speeds are then averaged, which is why the 304-mph one-way speed achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 + remains unofficial.

Source: Motor Authority

Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com