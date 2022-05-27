Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's the next generation of the Audi A4 Avant wagon. The body wears lots of camouflage, but we can get a good look at the nose. The grille's trapezoidal shape is a fresh take on the brand's front-end design. Vertical inlets are in the corners. The headlights come to a sharp point for their inner edge.

Gallery: Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos

25 Photos

The Ford F-150 Raptor R will put a V8 back under the muscle truck's hood. If you look closely at the grille, you can see the small, camouflaged R badge. It also appears there are suspension upgrades and a larger diameter for the exhaust pipes.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Spy Photos

18 Photos

The Ford Transit Trail is a rugged version of the brand's van. It has a higher ride height and Goodyear Wrangler tires. The version for the US has a different grille than the variant in Europe by lacking the prominent "FORD" lettering in the middle.

Gallery: Ford Transit Trail New Spy Photos

13 Photos

The refreshed Lamborghini Urus features a revised front fascia and a hood that vents near the windshield. The rear fenders have finned outlets. The engine reportedly carries over but possibly with a bit more power.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

11 Photos

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe has a slight refresh that gives the model a different front fascia and tweaks to the styling for the headlights. New taillights are on the rear.

Gallery: Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

The Pagani C10 is the supercar brand's successor to the Huayra. Judging by these spy shots, the new model has smoother styling than the one it's replacing. The company's strategy for the C10 is reportedly to reduce the vehicle's weight compared to the Huayra while slightly increasing output from the V12 engine.

Gallery: Pagani C10 Spy Photos