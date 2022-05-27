Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
New Audi A4 Avant Spied, Rumors Point To Electric RS E-Tron Variant
Here's the next generation of the Audi A4 Avant wagon. The body wears lots of camouflage, but we can get a good look at the nose. The grille's trapezoidal shape is a fresh take on the brand's front-end design. Vertical inlets are in the corners. The headlights come to a sharp point for their inner edge.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Spied Without Camo, Except For One Spot On Grille
The Ford F-150 Raptor R will put a V8 back under the muscle truck's hood. If you look closely at the grille, you can see the small, camouflaged R badge. It also appears there are suspension upgrades and a larger diameter for the exhaust pipes.
Ford Transit Trail Spied Uncovered, Looks Ready For Overlanding In US
The Ford Transit Trail is a rugged version of the brand's van. It has a higher ride height and Goodyear Wrangler tires. The version for the US has a different grille than the variant in Europe by lacking the prominent "FORD" lettering in the middle.
New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied, Engine Rumored To Carry Over
The refreshed Lamborghini Urus features a revised front fascia and a hood that vents near the windshield. The rear fenders have finned outlets. The engine reportedly carries over but possibly with a bit more power.
Mercedes GLE Coupe Refresh Spied Taking A Run Around The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe has a slight refresh that gives the model a different front fascia and tweaks to the styling for the headlights. New taillights are on the rear.
Pagani C10 Next-Gen Hypercar Makes Spy Photo Debut
The Pagani C10 is the supercar brand's successor to the Huayra. Judging by these spy shots, the new model has smoother styling than the one it's replacing. The company's strategy for the C10 is reportedly to reduce the vehicle's weight compared to the Huayra while slightly increasing output from the V12 engine.
