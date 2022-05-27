Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

New Audi A4 Avant Spied, Rumors Point To Electric RS E-Tron Variant

Here's the next generation of the Audi A4 Avant wagon. The body wears lots of camouflage, but we can get a good look at the nose. The grille's trapezoidal shape is a fresh take on the brand's front-end design. Vertical inlets are in the corners. The headlights come to a sharp point for their inner edge.

Gallery: Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos

Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos
25 Photos
Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos

Ford F-150 Raptor R Spied Without Camo, Except For One Spot On Grille

The Ford F-150 Raptor R will put a V8 back under the muscle truck's hood. If you look closely at the grille, you can see the small, camouflaged R badge. It also appears there are suspension upgrades and a larger diameter for the exhaust pipes.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Spy Photos

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Side View Spy Photo
18 Photos
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Rear View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Rear View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Rear View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Rear View Spy Photo 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Front View Spy Photo

Ford Transit Trail Spied Uncovered, Looks Ready For Overlanding In US

The Ford Transit Trail is a rugged version of the brand's van. It has a higher ride height and Goodyear Wrangler tires. The version for the US has a different grille than the variant in Europe by lacking the prominent "FORD" lettering in the middle.

Gallery: Ford Transit Trail New Spy Photos

2023 Ford Transit Trail Front View Spy Photo
13 Photos
2023 Ford Transit Trail Front View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Front View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Side View Spy Photo 2023 Ford Transit Trail Rear View Spy Photo

New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied, Engine Rumored To Carry Over

The refreshed Lamborghini Urus features a revised front fascia and a hood that vents near the windshield. The rear fenders have finned outlets. The engine reportedly carries over but possibly with a bit more power.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots
11 Photos
Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

Mercedes GLE Coupe Refresh Spied Taking A Run Around The Nurburgring

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe has a slight refresh that gives the model a different front fascia and tweaks to the styling for the headlights. New taillights are on the rear.

Gallery: Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos

Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Front Angle
12 Photos
Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Front Angle Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Side On Track Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Front Fender View Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Front Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Front On Track Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Profile Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos Silhouette

Pagani C10 Next-Gen Hypercar Makes Spy Photo Debut

The Pagani C10 is the supercar brand's successor to the Huayra. Judging by these spy shots, the new model has smoother styling than the one it's replacing. The company's strategy for the C10 is reportedly to reduce the vehicle's weight compared to the Huayra while slightly increasing output from the V12 engine.

Gallery: Pagani C10 Spy Photos

Pagani C10 Front View Spy Photo
11 Photos
Pagani C10 Front View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Front View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Front View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Front View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Side View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Side View Spy Photo Pagani C10 Side View Spy Photo

Sources: CarPix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Chris Bruce